Midlands residents should prepare for power outages as Irma strikes

Midlands residents should be prepared for power outages as the remnants of Hurricane Irma slide into the Southeast.

The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a busy day of storms as the rest of the storm hits large portions of the Midlands. As a result of this, heavy rains, high winds with gusts up top 50 MPH+ are expected along with the threat of isolated tornadoes.

As of this morning, several hundred Midlands residents are without power. SCE&G is reporting only 100+ outages and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative is reporting just over 600 outages.

As always, we'll keep you up to date as Irma begins to head into South Carolina.

