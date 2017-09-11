Is your power out? Here's where you can find outage information

Midlands residents should be prepared for power outages as the remnants of Hurricane Irma slide into the Southeast.

The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a busy day of storms as the rest of the storm hits large portions of the Midlands. As a result of this, heavy rains, high winds with gusts up top 50 MPH+ are expected along with the threat of isolated tornadoes.

Monday afternoon, several thousand Midlands residents are without power. SCE&G reports several thousand customers are without power in South Carolina, mostly in Beaufort, Charleston and Aiken Counties.The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina report nearly 15,000 power outages.

As always, we'll keep you up to date as Irma affects South Carolina.

