Is your power out? Here's where you can find outage information

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passes through the Midlands, high winds are causing widespread power outages, downed trees and structure damage.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Midlands residents should be prepared for power outages as the remnants of Hurricane Irma slide into the Southeast.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Tropical Storm Irma after the storm slammed into the southwest Florida coast.More >>