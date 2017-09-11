Follow-the-leader, golf carts used to move flamingos from outdoor exhibits

From follow-the-leader to golf carts, zookeepers used a variety of methods to move flamingos to safety before Hurricane Irma.

At Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay the flamingos marched from their habitat to a safer place indoors. They all proceeded in line following their zookeepers. Busch Gardens closed for the hurricane.

Busch Gardens is home to 12,000 animals and a representative says there is a "comprehensive weather preparedness plan" in effect to protect them.

At Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden in Columbia, keepers used golf carts to move the flamingos from their habitat to temporary safe cover. The flamingos are on outdoor display and do not have an indoor habitat.

Riverbanks Zoo is closed Monday due to Hurricane Irma.

