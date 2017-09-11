SC Emergency Operations Center monitoring Irma

All eyes are on Irma at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. Sunday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster was there to give his daily update.

All eyes are on Irma at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. Sunday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster was there to give his daily update.

Gov. McMaster: Irma could damage some SC spots as bad as Hurricane Matthew did

Gov. McMaster: Irma could damage some SC spots as bad as Hurricane Matthew did

People who work in emergency management in South Carolina are working non-stop as we anticipate the effects of Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is responsible for executing statewide plans in situations just like this. They help citizens prepare, respond, and recover during emergencies and natural disasters. The SCEMD Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia is staffed around the clock to monitor the weather conditions statewide.

Emergency personnel have been working nonstop since about 8:00 Friday morning.

It is where Governor McMaster addresses the citizens and provides updates on the state weather conditions.

The SC Hurricane Guide is your resource for developing a personal hurricane plan. Download it here: #sctweets #Irma https://t.co/Se4Q5zh3J3 pic.twitter.com/miL8wJYs1f — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 5, 2017

WIS News 10 will have reports from the Emergency Operations Center throughout the day and will provide updates coming from state emergency officials.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.