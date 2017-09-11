SC Emergency Operations Center monitoring Irma - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC Emergency Operations Center monitoring Irma

SC EMD Emergency Operations Center (Source: WIS) SC EMD Emergency Operations Center (Source: WIS)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

People who work in emergency management in South Carolina are working non-stop as we anticipate the effects of Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is responsible for executing statewide plans in situations just like this. They help citizens prepare, respond, and recover during emergencies and natural disasters. The SCEMD Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia is staffed around the clock to monitor the weather conditions statewide.

Emergency personnel have been working nonstop since about 8:00 Friday morning. 

It is where Governor McMaster addresses the citizens and provides updates on the state weather conditions.

WIS News 10 will have reports from the Emergency Operations Center throughout the day and will provide updates coming from state emergency officials.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly