Midlands man charged in March shooting death of 52-year-old man

An Elloree man has been charged in an Orangeburg shooting that happened in March.

Aaron Beach, 27, went before Orangeburg County magistrate Peggy Domreus on Saturday where he was formally charged with murder. The investigation began on March 20 when a business owner called 911 to say he couldn't make contact with an employee.

"This may have taken nearly six months, but the investigators never stopped seeking the individual who committed this crime," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "You may be days, weeks, even years ahead of us - but we're still coming for you."

The owner said he normally picks up the victim for work. When no contact could be made, he believed something seemed wrong.

When investigators arrived at the employee's residence on the Joe Jeffords Bypass in Orangeburg, they found the 52-year-old employee inside his home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Ravenell said it was a relentless effort that brought a resolution to the case.

A motive is still being sought in the case.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.