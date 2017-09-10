Gov. McMaster: Irma could damage some SC spots as bad as Hurricane Matthew did

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!More >>
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has opened a hotline for state residents who have questions about Hurricane Irma.More >>
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has opened a hotline for state residents who have questions about Hurricane Irma.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
Thanks to tips from the community, Richland County deputies arrested a man who is accused of committing multiple burglaries all over the county.More >>
Thanks to tips from the community, Richland County deputies arrested a man who is accused of committing multiple burglaries all over the county.More >>
Hurricane Irma intensified overnight and began the long-predicted more northerly turn toward the Florida Keys and the Sunshine State's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Hurricane Irma intensified overnight and began the long-predicted more northerly turn toward the Florida Keys and the Sunshine State's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
All eyes are on Irma at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. Sunday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster was there to give his daily update.More >>
All eyes are on Irma at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. Sunday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster was there to give his daily update.More >>
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
Several school districts in Orangeburg County will close on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact in South Carolina.More >>
Several school districts in Orangeburg County will close on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact in South Carolina.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>