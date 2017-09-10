Community tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Richland County

Thanks to tips from the community, Richland County deputies arrested a man who is accused of committing multiple burglaries all over Richland County.

William Curtis Young faces multiple charges including four counts of burglary and two counts of obtaining stolen goods under false pretenses.

Young was arrested on Friday, Sept. 8, after a Lake Catherine resident reported seeing two suspicious men in the neighborhood. The resident took pictures of the vehicle the men were riding in. The photos helped investigators to identify the two men as Young and his accomplice.

Investigators say Young is responsible for the following burglaries on these streets:

Upper Pond Road

Kinlock Court

Formby Drive

Running Fox

Young led Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators and Columbia Police Department investigators to additional homes he burglarized, Young also provided various locations where he sold jewelry and other stolen merchandise. The Sheriff stated that Young was just released from prison and continued to commit crimes in both, the city and Richland County.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming; Young has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

