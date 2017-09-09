What We Learned: South Carolina vs. Missouri

LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play in No. 15 Georgia's game at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week's win over Appalachian State.More >>
Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play in No. 15 Georgia's game at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week's win over Appalachian State.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for...More >>
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>