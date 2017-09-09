Samuel, Hurst lead Gamecocks past Mizzou 31-13 for second win

On Saturday, Deebo Samuel took his spot in the South Carolina record books with his third career kickoff return for a touchdown.

A pair of touchdowns from Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst each would be enough to lift South Carolina past Missouri 31-13 for their second win this year.

Missouri gets on the board first in the contest. After a lengthy 14-play drive that featured the Tigers running game, Tucker McCann nailed a 43-yard field goal to put Mizzou up 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks struggled offensively. South Carolina missed its lone field goal attempt and only managed to tally 55 yards of total offense in the opening quarter.

Mizzou would add to their lead in the second quarter. On the first play of the first drive of the period, Drew Lock connected with Jason Reese for a 61-yard touchdown pass. The pass pushed the Tigers ahead 10-0.

However, the Gamecocks came surging back. On the ensuing kickoff, Deebo Samuel returned the kick 97 yards to put Carolina on the board for the first time making it a 10-7 game.

The Gamecocks defense stepped up to make an impact. Freshman defensive back Jamyest Williams picked off Lock’s first pass of the second drive to get the ball back for Carolina. On the next play, the Gamecocks capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown run by Samuel. That gave the Gamecocks a 14-10 lead.

Carolina added to their lead in the second half. With 8:41 to go in the third, Jake Bentley threw his first touchdown pass of the night to Hayden Hurst. The 39-yard strike ended a 9-play, 80-yard drive to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 21-10.

Later in the quarter, Tucker McCann and Alexander Woznick would make field goals for their respective teams making it 24-13 Carolina.

The USC special teams unit made yet another contribution to the contest. A muffed punt by Johnathan Johnson was recovered by Javon Charleston at the Tigers 44-yard line putting the Gamecocks in great field position. Seven plays later, the Gamecocks added to their lead with a 2-yard touchdown run by Hayden Hurst to make it 31-13.

The Gamecocks are now 2-0 for the first time since 2012. They’ll host Kentucky next week at 7 p.m. for their first home game of the season.

