Samuel claims spot in USC record books with kickoff return for T - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Samuel claims spot in USC record books with kickoff return for TD

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: TheBigSpur.com) (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, MO (WIS) -

Tyshun Samuel was nicknamed "Deebo" by his father because he liked to take stuff as a child. 

On Saturday, Samuel took his spot in the South Carolina record books. In the second quarter against Missouri, the Chapman High product returned his second kickoff of the year. 

The return was also 97 yards and got South Carolina on the board for the first time. 

Samuel's kickoff return for a touchdown is the third of his career. He passes King Dixon and Boo Williams to claim the record. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly