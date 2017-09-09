Samuel claims spot in USC record books with kickoff return for TD

A pair of touchdowns from Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst each would be enough to lift South Carolina past Missouri 31-13 for their second win this year.

Tyshun Samuel was nicknamed "Deebo" by his father because he liked to take stuff as a child.

On Saturday, Samuel took his spot in the South Carolina record books. In the second quarter against Missouri, the Chapman High product returned his second kickoff of the year.

Deebo Samuel is a bad dude (via @EricElizondo8) pic.twitter.com/TKo5WiMO0U — Saturday Down South (@SDS) September 9, 2017

The return was also 97 yards and got South Carolina on the board for the first time.

Samuel's kickoff return for a touchdown is the third of his career. He passes King Dixon and Boo Williams to claim the record.

