WATCH LIVE: WIS News 10 on Facebook Live

We'll check in with the latest Hurricane Irma forecast with FIRST ALERT Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown and more.

At this time, South Carolina remains completely out of the ‘cone of uncertainty’ for Hurricane Irma’s track but officials say don't let your guard down. South Carolina is expected to be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

