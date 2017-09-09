WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma continues assault of Florida late Sunday

Announcing itself with roaring 130 mph winds, Hurricane Irma plowed into the mostly emptied-out Florida Keys early Sunday. Irma has since slowed a bit but still remains a Category 2 hurricane as it marches up the Florida coast.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the latest live stream by clicking here.

At this time, South Carolina remains completely out of the ‘cone of uncertainty’ for Hurricane Irma’s track but officials say don't let your guard down. South Carolina is expected to be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

