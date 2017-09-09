WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma continues assault of Florida late Sunday

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
Richland County leaders plan to update the public with how they plan to deal with the effects of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Announcing itself with roaring 130 mph winds, Hurricane Irma plowed into the mostly emptied-out Florida Keys early Sunday for the start of what could be a slow, ruinous march up the state's west coast toward the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area.More >>
Hurricane Irma intensified overnight and began the long-predicted more northerly turn toward the Florida Keys and the Sunshine State's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Emergency shelters have begun to open across the Palmetto State ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
