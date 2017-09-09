WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma begins assault on continental U.S.

Announcing itself with roaring 130 mph winds, Hurricane Irma plowed into the mostly emptied-out Florida Keys early Sunday for the start of what could be a slow, ruinous march up the state's west coast toward the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the latest live stream by clicking here.

At this time, the state remains completely out of the ‘cone of uncertainty’ for Hurricane Irma’s track but officials say don't let your guard down. South Carolina is expected to be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

RELATED: Check out the latest spaghetti models of Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: Here is the latest track for Hurricane Irma.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to speak at about 2 p.m. on Sunday to provide the latest update on Irma preparations and potential impacts on the Palmetto State. WIS will carry that press conference live on air and online.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.