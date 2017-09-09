WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to hold news conference to discuss Hurricane Irma impacts

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a news briefing to give the latest update on Hurricane Irma's potential impacts on South Carolina.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

At this time, the state remains completely out of the ‘cone of uncertainty’ for Hurricane Irma’s track but officials say don't let your guard down. South Carolina is expected to be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

