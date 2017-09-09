Shelters begin opening in SC ahead of Hurricane Irma

Emergency shelters have begun to open across the Palmetto State ahead of Hurricane Irma.

At this time, the state remains completely out of the ‘cone of uncertainty’ for Irma’s track but officials say don't let your guard down. South Carolina is expected to be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) say everyone should have emergency plans in place including places to travel if you need to evacuate.

If you or your family need shelter, below is a list of the SC shelters and the time they opened on Saturday:

Colleton County – OPEN AT 9 a.m.

Colleton County Middle School

1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr.

Walterboro, S.C.?

Jasper County - OPEN AT 10 a.m.

Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex

250 Jaguar Trail

Ridgeland, S.C.

Richland County – OPEN AT NOON

Dent Middle School

2721 Decker Blvd.

Columbia, S.C.

Sumter County - OPEN at 5 p.m.

Crestwood High School

2000 Oswego Road

Sumter, S.C.

If you plan to visit a shelter, officials say you may want to bring the following items:

Bring your own pillows, blankets, and cots as these items might not be available at every location.

If you are on a restricted diet, bring your own specialty food items.

Additional shelters will open if they are needed, according to SCEMD officials. You can view a full updated list of shelters opened on the SCEMD website.

