SC highways crowded as Irma evacuees push north

For the thousands of people looking to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma, the journey proved to be a slow one in South Carolina on Friday.

Late in the evening, major highways were still crowed and area gas stations and restaurants in the Midlands were packed. Many travelers said they faced crawling traffic to only go a few short miles.

“We’ve only made it four or five hundred miles in 20 hours or something,” said Ricky Wright as he gassed up near I-77 in Blythewood. Wright said he and his wife began their travels from their home in Naples, Florida on Thursday.

“It’s {the storm} gonna literally go right over our house in Naples. I mean literally over our house,” Wright added. “We’re just praying it weakens before it gets there.”

Meanwhile, in Columbia city leaders would call on residents to be prepared by stocking up on water and supplies.



“We need you to stay home, stay sheltered, stay off the roads,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. “It’ll allow us to be the ones that are on the roadway responding.”

