SC highways crowded as Irma evacuees push north

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
The eye of Hurricane Irma is moving away from the coast of Cuba as it continues to make its way to the state of Florida.More >>
The eye of Hurricane Irma is moving away from the coast of Cuba as it continues to make its way to the state of Florida.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
On a sunny and slightly cooler Friday, Toni and Alphonso Clark added to their stockpile of supplies for much worse weather.More >>
On a sunny and slightly cooler Friday, Toni and Alphonso Clark added to their stockpile of supplies for much worse weather.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
For the thousands of people now looking to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma, the journey proved to be a slow one on Friday.More >>
For the thousands of people now looking to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma, the journey proved to be a slow one on Friday.More >>
While the latest projections on the track of Hurricane Irma show some positive signs for the Palmetto state, state emergency officials are still cautioning that the storm could produce major impacts.More >>
While the latest projections on the track of Hurricane Irma show some positive signs for the Palmetto state, state emergency officials are still cautioning that the storm could produce major impacts.More >>