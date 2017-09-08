Shoppers Still Seeking Supplies as Irma Closes In

On a sunny and slightly cooler Friday, Toni and Alphonso Clark added to their stockpile of supplies for much worse weather.

The Clarks left a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Clemson Road with packages of bottled water, just in case.

“We already bought bread but we’re going to stop by Walmart and see if we can find some more bread and milk to make it through with the kids,”

Toni Clark said. “We’re not sure if they’re going to cancel school for the first two days next week, so we’re just kind of getting prepared.”

Lowe’s assistant manager Chris King was inside supervising as a small forklift unloaded several more palettes of water.

King says his store would be getting a shipment of generators later in the day and still had other in-demand storm supplies including flashlights, batteries, tarps, chainsaws, small gas cans, D fuel for camp stoves and rain gear.

Referring to forecasts showing Hurricane Irma veering westward, away from the Midlands, King said the store was still taking precautions.

Nearby, at least two gas stations were low on or out of fuel.

A Mobil station with only premium gas available marked its pumps with notes reading “93 only, Sorry.”

The shortage forced motorist Tony Kahle of Blythewood to fill his tank with gas priced at $3.10 - 65 cents a gallon more than regular unleaded.

“I have to pay a little more, but I’m grateful to have some,” Kahle said.

