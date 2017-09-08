Evacuees, many from FL, flood SC roads and rest areas

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
A sweet couple married for 75 years didn't believe a relative when she told them two deadly storms shared their names.More >>
A sweet couple married for 75 years didn't believe a relative when she told them two deadly storms shared their names.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
All day Friday, I-26 through South Carolina definitely seemed busier than normal as thousands of evacuees make their way to or through the Palmetto State.More >>
All day Friday, I-26 through South Carolina definitely seemed busier than normal as thousands of evacuees make their way to or through the Palmetto State.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Pam Brekke was next in line for a generator and then turned away in tears when the last one sold.More >>
Pam Brekke was next in line for a generator and then turned away in tears when the last one sold.More >>
Several school districts in Orangeburg County will close on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact in South Carolina.More >>
Several school districts in Orangeburg County will close on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact in South Carolina.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>