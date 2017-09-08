USC Columbia campus closed on Monday

In alignment with Richland County government, the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and all classes are cancelled, the university announced on Friday.

Only essential personnel should report to campus.

We will reopen at 10 a.m. and returning to normal operations on Tuesday, Sept 12. Classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m. on Tuesday are cancelled. Those beginning at 10 a.m. or after will take place as scheduled.

The Columbia campus will operate under normal conditions Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. Classes and other weekend activities on campus will continue.

As a state agency, the university follows the delay and closing determinations of Richland County Government. University officials are consulting with state and local officials as we continue to assess the situation for the rest of the week as the track of Hurricane Irma becomes more defined. If there are additional changes to the status of Richland County government we will advise the USC community accordingly.

At this time, the Columbia area is not included in the evacuation order and we do not anticipate a need for students to leave. The University of South Carolina is encouraging students, faculty and staff to stay at home and stay off the roads on Monday because severe weather is expected. Always obey all emergency personnel, signs, etc. Please take reasonable steps to ensure your safety and the safety of your family.

USC is able to continue housing and feeding our on-campus population and to provide essential services to all students:

Food services

Thomson Student Health Center

Counseling Center

Strom Thurmond Wellness & Fitness Center

Activities and entertainment in the Russell House

