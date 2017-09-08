UPDATE: Coroner identifies 16-year-old teen stabbed during home invasion

The Richland County Coroner has identified the 16-year-old who was fatally stabbed during a home invasion at an apartment complex on Friday.

The coroner identified the teen as 16-year-old Tiyhovan Qurell Benson of Columbia South Carolina. Benson died from a stab wound to his chest.

Richland County deputies have arrested and charged Melvin Strong, 19, with second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.

Deputies say Strong and Benson began banging on the door of an apartment at the Parklane Apartments on Bayfield Road around noon. The resident of the apartment, who was not familiar with the two men, called 911 and armed himself with a knife. Once he hung up with authorities, the two men kicked his door in.

The resident then stabbed Benson in the upper body. The teen was transported by a neighbor to the hospital where he later died.

Strong is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

