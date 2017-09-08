UPDATE: Coroner identifies 16-year-old teen stabbed during home invasion

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
A Richland County apartment resident stabbed and killed a 16-year-old boy after he and another man broke into his apartment Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains a category three storm but is still forecast to regain its strength after it moves away from Cuba and before it makes landfall in the Florida Keys.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a news briefing to give the latest update on Hurricane Irma's potential impacts on South Carolina.More >>
Emergency shelters have begun to open across the Palmetto State ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
