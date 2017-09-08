Altercation at apartment complex leaves one person dead

Richland County deputies are investigating after an altercation between two people at an apartment complex left one person dead.

Deputies say the altercation happened at the Parklane Apartments located on the 8100 block of Bayfield Road.

After getting into an altercation with one of the residents of the complex, a person who did not in the apartments was transported to a local hospital. That person later died. Their identity has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner.

Investigators are still in the preliminary stages of investigating exactly what happened.

Anyone who may have any information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

