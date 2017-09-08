UPDATE: 16-year-old stabbed, killed during Richland County home invasion

A Richland County apartment resident stabbed and killed a 16-year-old boy after he and another man broke into his apartment Friday afternoon.

Richland County deputies have arrested and charged Melvin Strong, 19, with second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.

Deputies say Strong and an unidentified 16-year-old boy began banging on the door of an apartment at the Parklane Apartments on Bayfield Road around noon. The resident of the apartment, who was not familiar with the two men, called 911 and armed himself with a knife. Once he hung up with authorities, the two men kicked his door in.

The resident then stabbed the 16-year-old in the upper body. The teen was transported by a neighbor to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released by the Richland County Coroner.

Strong is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

