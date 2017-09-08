City of Columbia next to discuss Irma preps at 4:30 p.m.

City of Columbia officials will be updating the public on what municipal leaders plan to do ahead of the impact of Hurricane Irma.

City officials, joined by Mayor Steve Benjamin and other members of city council, will appear at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

That news conference is expected to discuss emergency preparations by city leaders and how the city plans to handle possible power and water issues.

Hurricane Irma's track has drifted to the west in the past 36 hours, taking large portions of the cone of uncertainty with it. However, the Midlands could still take a hit from the storm in the form of high winds, heavy rains, and isolated tornadoes.

We will take that news conference live on air, online, and on our mobile app.

