Traffic in parts of the Midlands, SC congested due to Irma evacuees

Traffic in parts of the Midlands is starting to back up as evacuees from Georgia and Florida head into South Carolina.

Parts of Interstate 26 are currently more congested than usual, according to a check of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's traffic cameras.

State Transportation Director Christy Hall said an extra 27,000 cars were on state roads on Thursday and 65,000 cars were on the road on Friday -- mostly out of state evacuees.

Traffic is expected to be heavier over the next few days as residents from both states work to avoid the power and potential of Irma, a category 4 storm expected to swirl through Florida over the weekend.

As for South Carolina impacts, the storm is expected to head up into the Southeast as a category 1 hurricane or tropical storm.

