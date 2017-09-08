Orangeburg County school districts close Monday and Tuesday before Irma's hit

Several school districts in Orangeburg County will close on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact in South Carolina.

According to a joint statement from the districts, Orangeburg County Consolidated School Districts 3, 4, and 5 will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

District officials say they are closing schools due to potentially extreme weather conditions and heavy traffic troubles if coastal residents are ordered to evacuate.

"These conditions also make it unsafe for school buses to operate and transport children to and from school," the statement said. "It is our priority in these situations to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

The district is among the first to cancel schools ahead of the storm.

Gov. Henry McMaster said during a news conference on Thursday that he may still order all schools and government offices across the state to close. As of Friday, that decision has not yet been made.

