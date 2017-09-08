Questions about Irma? SCEMD has activated their hotline

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has opened a hotline for state residents who have questions about Hurricane Irma.
SCEMD says they'll field calls about the state's response or safety precautions at 1-866-246-0133.
The state Emergency Operations Center is now fully activated at Operating Condition Three as state agencies prepare for any possible effects from Hurricane Irma. OPCON 3 ensures the appropriate specific hazard emergency plans are activated and ready should an emergency situation be imminent.
