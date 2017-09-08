Questions about Irma? SCEMD has activated their hotline

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has opened a hotline for state residents who have questions about Hurricane Irma.

SCEMD says they'll field calls about the state's response or safety precautions at 1-866-246-0133.

RELATED: See the latest forecast for Hurricane Irma.

The state Emergency Operations Center is now fully activated at Operating Condition Three as state agencies prepare for any possible effects from Hurricane Irma. OPCON 3 ensures the appropriate specific hazard emergency plans are activated and ready should an emergency situation be imminent.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.