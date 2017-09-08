SCE&G still ready to go despite recent shift in Irma's track

SCE&G officials say they are more than prepared for Hurricane Irma even if the storm's track has shifted significantly to the west in the past 24 hours.

SCE&G's Keller Kissam stressed at a Friday morning news conference that complacency because of the new track was not something the power company could suggest in the days ahead.

The power company is still preparing for hurricane and tropical storm force winds as the remnants of the storm trek into eastern Georgia and western South Carolina.

Kissam asked customers to, of course, stay away from downed power lines and instead call SCE&G at 1-888-333-4465. Additional power polls, wiring, and other items have been ordered ahead of the storm.

SCE&G officials are already preparing ahead of the storm.

