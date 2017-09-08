SCE&G still ready to go despite recent shift in Irma's track

Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
In alignment with Richland County government, the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and all classes are cancelled, the university announced on Friday.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after an altercation between two people at an apartment complex left one person dead.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
Richland County leaders plan to update the public with how they plan to deal with the effects of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Traffic in parts of the Midlands is starting to back up as evacuees from Georgia and Florida head into South Carolina.More >>
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
