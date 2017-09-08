PLAYER TO WATCH: Patience pays off for Newberry RB Abrams

When you talk to coaches at Newberry High School about a mirror Abrams, the term "workhorse" always comes up.

Abrams is the heart and soul of the Newberry running game. As a junior, he rushed for over 2,400 yards, including 1,000 in the playoffs.

“His motor runs," said Newberry head coach Phil Strickland. "Any coach will tell you it’s easier to coach somebody who runs the ball well and doesn’t give up and, you know, he gets a lot of yardage after contact. He refuses to go down and, when there’s something not there, he seems to make something happen.”

This season, Abrams rushed for 513 yards and 10 touchdowns in just three games for the Bulldogs Although he enjoys running downhill, Abram says he loves to model his game after Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

“I run with my eyes," Abrams said. "I have to hit the holes, but I have to see the holes also. So, I ride my linemen and I see a hole and I go through it.”

However, Abrams doesn't mind contact at all.

"Back in rec league, I was a linebacker,' Abrams said. "Once I got to high school, I became a running back. I miss (playing linebacker), but playing running back is what I do now and I like more than playing defense.

Abrams will try to add to his 74 career touchdowns when Newberry hosts Chapin on Friday.

