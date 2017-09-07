Facebook's safety check tool readies itself for Hurricane Irma

One of Facebook's most trusted tools could be deployed during Hurricane Irma's presence in South Carolina and other areas of the southeast.

The feature works by telling you if your loved one is in the area via geolocation technology. People who are in the affected area can also use it by letting their family members know they are safe.

While the tool hasn't launched officially for the Southeast U.S., you can go ahead and mark yourself safe under Hurricane Irma. Many residents of some Carribean islands have utilized the tool as their the powerful Category 5 storm barrels its way to the U.S.

Most recently, the safety check feature was utilized for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Here's what the safety check-in offers:

Ask friends in the area if they're safe: If you know people near the affected area, you can ask them to mark themselves safe.

Raise money: Create a fundraiser to help people recover from this crisis. Invite friends to donate and show their support too.

Donate to a fundraiser: Show your support with a donation. Every little bit can help.

Offer help: If you're nearby, let your community know if you can offer supplies, shelter, volunteer work or other types of help.

