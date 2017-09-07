Deputies: Masked trio sought after shooting in Calhoun Co. home

The incident occurred in Calhoun County at approximately 10:58 pm on Sept. 3, and some of it happened on video surveillance. (Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers are looking for three suspects involved in discharging a firearm into a Calhoun Co. home on Sept. 3.

The incident occurred in Calhoun County at approximately 10:58 pm on Sept. 3, and some of it happened on video surveillance. The suspects being sought are believed to be all males; all three appear to have t-shirts wrapped around their faces.

The first suspect to make entry appears to be carrying a sawed off shotgun. He has long dreads, wearing shorts and no shirt, and appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

The second suspect to make entry is also carrying what appears to be a shotgun. He is wearing pants with no shirt. The third suspect is wearing a baseball hat that appears to have “Sox” on the front. He appears to have tattoos on the upper portion of both arms.

If you know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), text your tip to CRIMES (274637) and begin the text with TIPSC or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Information can also be provided directly to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 874-2741.

