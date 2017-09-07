Midlands landscaper lends helping hand to residents preparing for Irma

Alfonza's Landscape Supercenter in Irmo is lending a helping hand by giving away free sand for sandbags. (Source: WIS-TV)

As the storm gets closer, and many of you are work to get your home ready, one company in the Midlands is trying to make sure flooding isn't a major issue this time around.

Alfonza's Landscape Supercenter in Irmo is lending a helping hand by giving away free sand for sandbags. Please note that he's just giving-away sand, not the bags that they go in.

If you'd like to get some sand for your home, Alfonza's is offering them up for free.

You can head out there from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on Alfonza's, call them at (803)-407-6396.

