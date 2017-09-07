Pet owners, hotels do not have to take your pets during weather emergencies, per SCEMD

For those who are taking every precaution with Hurricane Irma into consideration, please know that if you check into a hotel, those businesses do not have to accept your pets, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Department.

Perhaps in a response to posts on social media, SCEMD tweeted on Thursday that, "There is NO S.C. LAW that hotels have to take pets during a disaster," and then directed residents to look at their pet preparation information.

SCEMD does recommend that if you're evacuating from your home, it is your responsibility to take your pets with you.

There is NO S.C. LAW that hotels have to take pets during a disaster. For pet-friendly info: https://t.co/gpwweknwAO #Irma #SCWX #SCTweets — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 7, 2017

SCEMD also gives a list of what to take as you leave your home. Preparations should include a pet evacuation kit, which should contain:

Water. At least three days of water specifically for your pets;

Food. Three days of food in an airtight, waterproof container;

Medications;

Pet first aid kit. Talk to your veterinarian about what is most appropriate for your pet’s emergency medical needs;

Collar with ID tag, harness or leash;

Crate or another pet carrier;

Sanitation materials to provide for your pet’s sanitation needs- litter box, newspapers, paper towels, garbage bags;

A picture of you and your pet together in case you should be separated from your pet during an emergency; and

Familiar items like toys or treats that may help reduce stress for your pet.

If you know you'll be traveling in advance with your pets, make sure your accommodations are pet-friendly.

For more information on what SCEMD suggests about evacuating with your furry loved ones, click here.

