Man killed in crash with logging truck

A Great Falls man is dead after the car he was driving was hit by a logging truck Thursday morning.

The Fairfield County Coroner's Office said 60-year-old Michael Jackson turned left in front of the truck on US 21 about a mile south of the town of Great Falls. The collision happened around 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Jackson was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in his vehicle, the Highway Patrol said. he died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

