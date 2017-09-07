President Trump approves governor's emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival

On the day that Governor Henry McMaster says the state is prepared to launch its evacuation plan if needed, President Donald Trump has announced that he's approved federal support, beginning on Sept. 6.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Irma," the notice says, in part.

The assistance includes resources from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

Thank you @POTUS for approving request for emergency declaration ahead of Irma. State, local, & federal emergency personnel are ready to go. pic.twitter.com/Nnoi8MScLR — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 7, 2017

Following his press conference on Thursday, McMaster thanked the president on social media.

"Thank you @POTUS for approving [the] request for emergency declaration ahead of Irma. State, local, & federal emergency personnel are ready to go," McMaster tweeted with a letter from the White House Press Secretary's office.

Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have issued states of emergency ahead of Irma's stateside arrival; Florida and Georgia have both issued mandatory evacuations for all or parts of their states.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.