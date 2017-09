Picture of the expansion taken in May, 2017. (Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Lexington Medical Center is making room for tomorrow by undergoing the largest hospital expansion in South Carolina history.

The new patient tower will be complete in 2019.

More: http://blog.lexmed.com/2017/06/update-on-lexington-medical-centers-clinical-expansion/

