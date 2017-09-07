LMC to hold Women's Night Out on Oct. 17

Lexington Medical Center will hold Women’s Night Out, a fun evening honoring breast cancer survivors and their families, on Tuesday, October 17 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
The event includes a silent auction, fashion show, dinner and speaker.
Visit LMCFoundation.com to purchase tickets or sponsor a table.
