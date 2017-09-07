SCE&G says they're preparing ahead of time for power outages

SCE&G is warning customers to prepare for powers outages and possibly for an extended length of time in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WIS)

SCE&G is warning customers to prepare for powers outages and possibly for an extended length of time in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The company released a statement Thursday saying, though we don’t know for sure how Irma will impact the state, they are putting plans in place ahead of time just in case we experience many power outages.

SCE&G say this is something they prep for all year round by conducting storm drills, reviewing plans, and trimming trees along overhead power lines. They also say there are things you, the customer, can do to prepare, as well.

That includes making sure your contact information is up-to-date with the company to make sure they can best meet your needs because they’ve got a huge team in place ready to get to work if needed.

“We have a couple thousand SCE&G employees who are proud to serve our customers and who are getting ready," SCE&G Public Affairs Specialist with Ginny Jones said. "Right now, talking to their families getting ready to leave because in the coming days they’ll be working hard to serve our customers and restore outages if those should occur.”

SCE&G is also reminding customers that they have Text Message Outage Reporting available. This way, you can avoid the long waiting times on the phone.

They also say, don’t assume that they are aware that your power is out just because several of your neighbors are without power. It is important to report each case.

