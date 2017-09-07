Claflin, SC State closing ahead of Hurricane Irma

Claflin University and SC State University are closing at 5 p.m. Thursday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Both universities announced Thursday afternoon all evening classes and activities are canceled until further notice. Essential employees are expected to report.

SC State is now encouraging students to evacuate ahead of the storm.

Beginning Friday, September 8, Claflin's Dining Center will operate from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for brunch and from 5 until 7 p.m. for dinner. There will be no late night dining. Jazzman’s Café, Pizza Hut and the 1869 Club will be closed on Friday, September 8 until further notice.

Both schools are continuously monitoring the path of Hurricane Irma and how it may affect the Orangeburg area.

