Fun. Free. Festival. - it's time for the annual Eau Claire Unity Festival

Christie Savage with the Eau Claire Unity Festival says the annual event is a huge success that brings people in from all over. (Source: WIS)

This Saturday, you can attend a free festival and enjoy a lot of music, food, and even gardening tips. Christie Savage with the Eau Claire Unity Festival says the annual event is a huge success that brings people in from all over.

The Eau Claire Community Council and the City of Columbia invite you to attend this family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. It’s Saturday, Sept. 9 at Hyatt Park which is at 4200 Main Street (North Main and Monticello Road) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public!

Don't miss the exciting entertainment from Dante Lewis, Reverend Matthew Mickens and the Highway Travelers, 13-year-old guitar sensation "Zion Campbell," Pastor Shaw Jones and the Believers, The Gospel Legends, Eau Claire High School Steel Band, cheerleaders, and much more!

Join the group for the Unity Circle, FREE Back to School supplies (while they last), vendors, "Live PD" Deputy Kevin Lawrence and Lt. Danny Brown, Kids Korner, Food and Crafts, 6-Foot Deputy, Kids ID Print, 9-Foot Deputy, Mounted Patrol, Richland County Sheriff's Department D.A.R.E. vehicle, Health Fair, Fitness Screenings, Cooking Demonstrations, Physical Fitness Activities, Gardening Tips and displays.

Make sure you visit the Main Street Marketplace, a visitor's favorite!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.