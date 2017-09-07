Columbia firefighters called to house fire in Hopkins - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia firefighters called to house fire in Hopkins

(Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue) (Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue)
HOPKINS, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department has been called to a house fire in Hopkins Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about noon on New Stock Drive, which is near Trotter Road.

No other information is available. Count on WIS to update this story once firefighters release more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly