News conference scheduled to update public on SC-Irma impacts

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold another news conference Thursday as storm watchers continue to track the latest models of Hurricane Irma.

McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials will hold that news conference at 2 p.m.

Irma, a Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds, is expected to make landfall in Florida over the weekend before making a turn and heading to the Georgia-South Carolina coast.

McMaster held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the storm and bluntly compared Irma to another famous South Carolina hurricane.

"If it hits in the strength that it now has, when it gets here, it will be like Hurricane Hugo," McMaster said.

