Gov. Henry McMaster: Mandatory evacuation of SC coast expected soon

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the evacuation of medical facilities along the state’s coast beginning at 2 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Irma.

McMaster orders evacuation of medical facilities along coast ahead of Irma, Tidelands Health applies for waiver

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.

In a 2 p.m. news conference, McMaster says he hasn't done it yet but intends to issue a mandatory evacuation along the coast of South Carolina beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

As a result of the evacuation, lane reversals for Interstate 26 and several other state highways will begin at that time.

Still, McMaster is hoping coastal residents take this storm seriously.

"If you can leave now, go ahead," McMaster said. "Be sure, as we tell everybody, to be prepared."

McMaster did order healthcare facilities in coastal counties -- Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, Charleston, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry -- to be evacuated as of 2 p.m.

The governor is also suggesting he may move to cancel schools and close government offices across the state ahead of the storm on Monday and Tuesday, which is expected to hit the South Carolina and Georgia coast on Monday.

As for fuel, McMaster is stressing calm and saying not to worry about supply because there could be temporary shortages but it will be replenished.

Irma, a Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds, is expected to make landfall in Florida over the weekend before making a turn and heading to the Georgia-South Carolina coast.

McMaster also updated the latest on emergency officials being at the ready in case Irma's path puts it in South Carolina. The governor said 200 American Red Cross shelters could be available soon.

As for state agencies, McMaster said 5,000 South Carolina National Guardsmen are available for Tuesday and 1,200 state Department of Transportation maintenance workers will help with the potential evacuation.

Be prepared. Final decision will be made tomorrow. If evacuation order is issued in your county, it will be effective 10am on Saturday. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 8, 2017

