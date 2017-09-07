Bread, bottled water going quickly at stores as Irma churns closer to SC

With Hurricane Irma now forcing a state of emergency to be declared here in South Carolina many in the Midlands are taking steps to stock up for the storm.

Several supermarkets in the Columbia area were sacked on Wednesday. At times it was hard to get bottled water as cases were flying off the shelves. Supplies of bread, meats and other food items also went quickly.

Many shoppers said that despite not knowing what the storm could bring, they just want to be prepared for the worst case

scenario.

"I'm not really for sure because they say it could change…it's just still far out so,” said Billie Brennan, who was shopping at Wal-Mart in West Columbia, “ but the way it looks, it doesn't look good…so I'm a little concerned yeah."

Staff at several supermarkets say while bottled water went quickly on Wednesday they are getting more supplies in stocks.

State emergency officials are also asking that residents keep enough gas in their vehicles if they live in areas that could be evacuated due to the storm.

