Sheriff hopes composite sketch will lead to arrest in delivery truck driver robbery

A composite sketch of a man believed to be a suspect who robbed a delivery truck driver in Orangeburg has been released.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the delivery truck driver was dropping off milk at the EZ-Shop on Neeses Highway around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he turned around and found the barrel of a rifle pointed at his chest.

"Give up the wallet," the gunman allegedly said. "Give up the wallet or I will burn you."

The driver gave up his wallet to the suspect and the suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

