SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lexington PD looking for dry-cleaning burglary suspect

Lexington police detectives are looking to identify identifying a person involved in a burglary at the Lexington Dry Cleaning located at 485 Industrial Drive in Lexington.

Early on Sept. 6, an unknown male entered the Lexington Dry Cleaning by breaking out the front window of the business. During the burglary, the suspect stole an unknown amount of cash.

Surveillance footage from the burglary incident shows a shirtless, slender male subject with a shirt concealing his face. He was carrying a black bag during the burglary.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person or witness to this crime, they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

The public can also text or email a tip to Crimestoppers at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/. Tips that lead to the arrest of suspects, as well as the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000, which are paid to tipsters on an anonymous basis.

