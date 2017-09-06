As Hurricane Irma nears, Columbia residents prepare for the worst

There are a number of things you will need in case things take a turn for the worse with Hurricane Irma.

A supply of water, batteries, non-perishable food, First Aid Kit -- the list goes on -- and people in the Midlands are already grabbing everything they need from store shelves.

A lot of our area's movers and shakers have been working for days to gather supplies of all kinds and send them down to Houston. These agencies, city and county, non-profits, businesses, schools including USC and churches have been focused on helping Harvey victims.

Meanwhile, we are being forced to start considering our own needs as Irma gets closer.

"It's just scary being around for the flood a few years ago, whenever we had the water advisory," Bailey Lindsay said. "Had to boil a lot of water so I'm just taking precautions for what happens."

At the Piggly Wiggly on Devine, store employees have already been on the move trying to keep the shelves stocked.

"It actually started picking up yesterday morning," store owner Darrell Miller said. "Just a moderate increase yesterday morning. We really thought that we were in pretty good shape as far as the water aisle was concerned. But by mid-afternoon, people put us out and by the morning we were depleted."

At the Lowe's Home Improvement on Garners Ferry, there was a nearly constant stream of customers came out of the store with nothing but water. But there, there were other items in high demand -- chainsaws, gas cans, and generators.

In fact, employees said the store was sold out of generators.

For Columbia developer and Vista businessman Richard Burts, the trip yielded tarps.

"I've got enough leaking roofs that sort of I'm going ahead and saying they're going to leak worse if worse comes to worse," Burts said.

