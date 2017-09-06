SCE&G releasing water from Lake Murray ahead of Irma

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

SCE&G officials are releasing water from the Lake Murray Dam ahead of the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma.

Power company officials say they are doing this merely as a precaution as Irma's final path remains unknown.

RELATED: See the latest on Hurricane Irma's forecast.

“We will continue to monitor the storm’s potential path and impact on Lake Murray throughout the storm, and we’ll adjust as necessary,” Jim Landreth, SCE&G’s Vice President of Fossil Hydro Operations, said in a statement.

Residents in the Lake Murray area are advised to be aware and take caution as lake levels and river flows could fluctuate. Click here for a link to the lake's current level. Click here for updates from SCE&G.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.