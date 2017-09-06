Game between SC State, Charleston Southern canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Saturday’s football game between South Carolina State and Charleston Southern has been canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

“The safety of our student-athletes and staff is paramount to the Department of Athletics and to the university,” said SC State Athletics Director Stacy Danley. “When faced with situations such as the impending hurricane expected to impact South Carolina, we always want to exercise caution and use good judgment to ensure students’ safety. I look forward to working with Charleston Southern in an effort to reschedule the game.”

Both teams are coming off season-opening losses to Southern and Mississippi State respectively. Now, the Bulldogs and Buccaneers are looking for a date where both teams can play this season.

South Carolina State will host Johnson C. Smith in Orangeburg on Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.

