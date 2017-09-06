Attention, South Carolina residents: SCEMD wants you to know you - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Attention, South Carolina residents: SCEMD wants you to know your evacuation route

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: South Carolina Emergency Management Division) (Source: South Carolina Emergency Management Division)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

While South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials and Gov. Henry McMaster have not issued a mandatory evacuation for state residents on the coast YET, SCEMD is taking the precaution to remind residents of evacuation routes.

Referring to it as "Know Your Zone," EMD officials have created an interactive map of what route you should take if the coast of South Carolina is evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.

"Know Your Zone is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors, South Carolina of the new hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge," the website reads.

They have also released several PDFs with more in depth information.

