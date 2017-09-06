Are you a coastal resident? SCEMD wants you to know your evacuation route

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

While South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials and Gov. Henry McMaster have not issued a mandatory evacuation for state residents on the coast, EMD is taking the precaution to remind residents of evacuation routes.

Referring to it as "Know Your Zone," EMD officials have created an interactive map of what route you should take if the coast of South Carolina is evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.

"Know Your Zone is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors South Carolina of the new hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge," the website reads.

They have also released several PDFs with more in depth information.

